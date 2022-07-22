Billie Eilish Achieves ‘Dance Cam’ Glory by Dancing to Her Own Song at Dodgers Game

Billie Eilish popped up at a Los Angeles Dodgers game Thursday, July 21, and scored a spot on the all-coveted inter-innings “dance cam,” dancing to one of her own songs.

A clip from the broadcast, circulated via ESPN, showed Eilish happily grooving to her 2019 hit, “Bad Guy,” with one of the announcers quipping, “How cool is it to dance to your own tune at Dodgers Stadium?” Props to the announcer for correctly spotting Eilish’s brother/collaborator Finneas, who did not follow the rules of the dance cam and remained seated, but did look rather amused by the whole situation.

Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium 😂 💃 pic.twitter.com/OQjA6zZ7VA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2022

Eilish’s dance cam cameo, as it turns out, was only the second biggest thing to happen to her yesterday after she surprised fans with a new two-song EP, Guitar Songs. The project featured two tracks, “TV” — which Eilish has played live on tour a handful of times — and new tune “The 30th.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Eilish explained that she wrote “The 30th” last December, and that it was the first song she wrote after her album, Happier Than Ever. The song describes a harrowing accident, which Eilish suggested she witnessed in real life.

“[S]omething happened on November 30th, and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having,” Eilish said. “I was with Finneas, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now.’”