Billie Eilish, Dan and Shay Join iHeartMedia’s ‘Why I’m Voting’ Campaign

John Legend, Will Ferrell and more will appear in iHeartRadio spots, a new podcast leading up to Election Day

iHeartMedia has launched their 2020 Why I’m Voting campaign, aimed at encouraging participation in the U.S. electoral process. This year, in addition to the 2020 presidential election, Americans will be voting for 35 Senate seats as well as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

Beginning Monday, August 10th and running until Election Day on November 3rd, iHeartMedia will run campaign spots on more than 850 of its radio broadcast stations, where artists and listeners alike will answer the question, “Why am I voting?” Participating artists include Billie Eilish, Dan & Shay, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, DJ Khaled, Fall Out Boy, Adam Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Finneas, French Montana, Diplo and more. Listeners can text the word “VOTE” to 26797 to learn more about local election procedures, updates, registration deadlines and more.

“With voter turnout expected to hit record numbers on Election Day, ‘Why I’m Voting’ presents a rare opportunity for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to have their voices heard by millions of their fellow Americans before we cast our votes in November,” iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said.

Additionally, iHeartMedia will premiere the Why I’m Voting podcast Monday, featuring more anecdotes from celebrities like John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Will Ferrell, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Pitbull and more.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Dan + Shay, iHeartMedia

