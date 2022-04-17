See Billie Eilish Bring Out Damon Albarn for ‘Getting Older,’ Gorillaz’s ‘Feel Good Inc’ at Coachella

Billie Eilish brought out surprise guest Damon Albarn during her Coachella headlining set Saturday, with the two singers first duetting on “Getting Older” before performing Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.”

Along with the Blur frontman, De La Soul rapper Posdnous also appeared on stage to deliver his verses from the 2005 Demon Days hit.

“This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced,” Eilish told the crowd. “[Damon] changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.”

Albarn — making his first high-profile appearance since his Twitter beef with Taylor Swift, where he questioned her songwriting — is no stranger to Eilish’s music: In March, he played a solo piano rendition of Happier Than Ever’s “Getting Older” as part of a Deezer Sessions, a performance that apparently caught Eilish’s attention.

Earlier in her set, Eilish also welcomed Khalid to the stage for a run-through of their collaboration “Lovely,” which the pair previously performed together at Coachella in 2019.

Eilish will return to Indio, California next weekend for another headlining Coachella set. After that, the singer will embark on the European leg of her Happier Than Ever Tour starting in June.