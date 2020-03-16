 Billie Eilish Postpones Tour, Urges Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Women Shaping the Future: Jennifer Nettles on Representation of Women in Country Music Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish Postpones Tour, Urges Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously

“Don’t panic, but don’t be stupid,” the pop star said on Instagram

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bilie Eilish kicks off her Where Do We Go World Tour at American Airlines Arena in Miaimi, Florida on March 9th, 2020.

Billie Eilish has postponed her Where Do We Go tour in North American and urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Ian Witlen for Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish expressed her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, telling her Instagram followers, “Don’t panic, but don’t be stupid.”

“It is a really big deal right now, and it is not a joke,” she said. “I know because a lot of us haven’t seen it with our eyes — what it’s been doing and who it’s been affecting — it’s hard to understand that it’s real. But it really is real, and I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach, just going out and hanging out. It’s really irresponsible.”

Eilish went on to explain that social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak was “everyone’s responsibility,” not just for themselves but for the weaker people around them. She urged everyone to stay inside and stay safe, although she clarified that people should “go outside, just don’t go out into the world.”

“Don’t panic, there’s enough supplies for people — don’t hoard things,” she stressed.

Shortly after Eilish posted her thoughts to her Instagram story, she made the announcement on Twitter that she was postponing her Where Do We Go Tour in North America: “Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie’s remaining ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new tour dates.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.