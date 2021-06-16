 Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Dua Lipa Set for iHeartRadio Music Festival - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Dua Lipa Set for 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Weezer, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Maroon 5, Addison Rae, Cheap Trick, and more to perform at two-day Las Vegas fest

Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, and Weezer are among the artists set for the all-star 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, scheduled for September 17th and 18th at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The two-day fest will also feature Maroon 5, Florida Georgia Line, Cheap Trick, Nelly, Journey, Sam Hunt, Khalid, and more artists to be announced, as well as the customary surprise appearances and collaborations. Ryan Seacrest will host the proceedings.

This year’s fest will also host a Daytime Stage for emerging artists, with Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae, DaBaby, the Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Yungblud, 24kGoldn, and more.

Tickets for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25th at 11 a.m. PST at AXS.com.

Both nights of the festival will broadcast live via over 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, while the CW will air a two-night television special on Saturday, October 2nd, and Sunday, October 3rd.

“This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is scheduled to take place the same weekend as Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful Festival, where Eilish is also among the headliners; the singer will perform Sunday, September 19th at that fest.

