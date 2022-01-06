Billie Eilish to Headline Coachella

Billie Eilish is slated to headline Coachella, Rolling Stone has learned. Swedish House Mafia previously announced they will also perform, although it’s unclear what day or time they will appear in the lineup. Coachella is scheduled to take place over two consecutive three-day weekends and will be held at Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Both artists have previously played Coachella. Eilish appeared as the youngest-ever Coachella headliner in 2019, while Swedish House Mafia performed in 2012.

The 2022 Coachella edition is already sold out. However, with the Omicron surge, it’s unclear if the festival will have to shift dates as they’ve previously had to do multiple times due to the pandemic.

The 21st installment of Coachella was first postponed from April 20, 2020 to October of that year, and then was moved to April 2021 before it was expected to move to October 2021. Organizers officially announced it would return in April 2022. Its original headliners have shifted, with Frank Ocean now headlining the 2023 festival, Travis Scott has reportedly been removed from the bill in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, and it’s unclear if Rage Against the Machine will remain as one of the headliners.

Reps for Eilish and the festival did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

In October, Coachella reversed its course on Covid-19 vaccination policies, announced it will no longer require full vaccination to attend their respective 2022 events. Festivalgoers may now present either a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their events or provide vaccination proof. The change contradicted the initial full vaccination policy mandate from AEG, owners of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. Coachella was also recently embroiled in a lawsuit, which accused Live Nation of trademark infringement over selling tickets to or advertising an event under its original name, “Coachella Day One 22.”