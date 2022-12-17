See Billie Eilish Bring Out Childish Gambino for ‘Redbone’ at Final ‘Hometown’ Gig in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish capped off her final of three “Hometown Encore” shows by bringing out Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, to perform “Redbone” Friday night at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Although the show took place two days before Eilish’s Dec. 18 birthday, the singer celebrated early as Eilish’s family came out onstage to sing “Happy Birthday to You” to the soon-to-be 21-year-old. Eilish also performed “When I Was Older” for the first time this tour to perhaps acknowledge the significant date.

However, the biggest birthday surprise was Glover, who delivered a stripped-down rendition of Childish Gambino’s 2016 single. Glover/Gambino last performed live in August 2019.

Eilish's final Happier Than Ever: Hometown Encore show at the Kia Forum also featured an appearance by Khalid, who joined Eilish for their collaboration "Lovely" as well as his own hit "Location."

The previous night’s concert featured guests Phoebe Bridgers (“Motion Sickness”) and Dave Grohl, who played an acoustic version of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” alongside Eilish in tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

Following Friday’s show, Eilish has completed her touring obligations for the year… until March, when she’ll embark on a South American and Mexican tour. She’s also begun booking festival slots for the summer, including Montreal’s Osheaga and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests.