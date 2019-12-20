Watch Billie Eilish Visit Her Childhood Home on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden tapped Billie Eilish for a new edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” bringing the singer along for his commute as they sing a few of her hits and discuss her first meeting with Justin Bieber.

The pair opens with a rendition of Eilish’s hit “bad guy” (“This song is really, like, two notes,” Eilish says) before he inquires about any famous fans she’s met in the past few months. “Billie Joe Armstrong,” the singer replies. “Justin Bieber, who you were there for.” She adds, “For like all Coachella weekend I was like ‘Don’t surprise me with Justin Bieber. I can’t take it. I can’t have to do this show and Justin Bieber’s going to be there.'” When she finally did see him during Ariana Grande’s set the singer stared him down before hugging him.

The duo also takes on “all the good girls go to hell” and “Ocean Eyes,” and Eilish pulls out her ukulele to play The Beatles’ “I Will,” as well as a song she wrote when she was seven. They also discuss the making of Eilish’s album, which was created in a bedroom at her parents’ house, before heading on a tour of the house itself. There Corden is not pleased to meet Eilish’s pet spider, especially when she puts it on his hand and leaves the room. The segment finishes off with Corden and Eilish back in the car passionately singing along to “when the party’s over.”