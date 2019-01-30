Billie Eilish Gets Creepy in New ‘Bury a Friend’ Video, Details Debut LP

Blue-haired pop avant-gardist Billie Eilish has announced her upcoming album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, out March 29 via Darkroom and Interscope Records. The album follows her 2017 EP, Don’t Smile at Me, as well as a smattering of standalone tracks such as 2018’s “When the Party’s Over” and “Lovely” with Khalid.

The latest single off her debut, the skittish electronica track “Bury a Friend” is paired with an equally skin-crawling visual, that evokes the fiendish vibe of Marilyn Manson’s Nineties clips. Directed by Michael Chaves, the video stars Eilish as both a malevolent spirit and a girl under its possession, who stalks the halls of a dingy apartment complex and haunts its denizens. Eilish’s voice is cast through a warping prism as she murmurs, “What do you want from me? Why don’t you run from me?”

“When we made ‘Bury a Friend,’ the whole album clicked in my head,” Billie stated in a press release on Wednesday. “I immediately knew what it was going to be about, what the visuals were going to be, and everything in terms of how I wanted it to be perceived… ‘Bury a Friend,’ is literally from the perspective of the monster under my bed. If you put yourself in that mindset, what is this creature doing or feeling?”

“I also confess that I’m this monster,” she adds, “because I’m my own worst enemy. I might be the monster under your bed too.”

The album was written, produced and recorded by 17-year-old Billie Eilish and her 21-year-old brother, screen actor and singer-songwriter Finneas, in their childhood home in Los Angeles. The two spent the majority 2018 on tour, writing songs that would eventually be recorded in Finneas’ bedroom, opposite Billie’s.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Track List

1. !!!!!!!

2. bad guy

3. xanny

4. you should see me in a crown

5. all the good girls go to hell

6. wish you were gay

7. when the party’s over

8. 8

9. my strange addiction

10. bury a friend

11. ilomilo

12. listen before i go

13. i love you

14. goodbye