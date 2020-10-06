Watch Billie Eilish Perform Bond Theme ‘No Time to Die’ on ‘Fallon’

Billie Eilish and Finneas appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night for a moody, black and white performance of their James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”

The brother/sister duo performed the song in some sort of grand hall — the simple rendition (just piano and voice) nevertheless filling the cavernous space. Eilish and Finneas also spoke with Fallon about the song’s origins. “For many years, we’ve wanted to write a Bond song,” Eilish said. “Not even like we thought we could, it was just more like a fantasy — like a complete fantasy.”

Eilish dropped the song back in February, becoming the youngest person — at 18 — to pen a Bond theme. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” she said in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.” She follows in the footsteps of Sam Smith, Adele, Tina Turner, Madonna, and Wings.

The video for the theme followed on October 1st, featuring footage from the film, which will be Daniel Craig’s last turn as 007. No Time to Die, which has been repeatedly delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now slated to hit theaters on April 2nd, 2021.