Billie Eilish Lets Her Bloody Nose Run in Wild New ‘Bad Guy’ Video

Billie Eilish bombs down the street in a tiny car in the surreal new video for “Bad Guy” off her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The Dave Meyers-directed clip comprises a series of strange, grotesque and weirdly hilarious sequences, starting with a recreation of her album’s opening moments, with Eilish popping out her Invisalign braces and handing them to a bouncer. Elsewhere, Eilish stares straight into the camera as she smears blood from her nose over her face, gathers a crew of boys on tricycles for a little joy ride, pours milk into a man’s mouth in the middle of the desert and, in the clip’s final scene, sits on a dude’s back while he does push-ups.

When We All Fall Asleep arrives today, March 29th, the culmination of a remarkable rise that began when Eilish and her older brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, posted the track “Ocean Eyes” to Soundcloud in 2016. Eilish is set to perform at Coachella next month and she’ll kick off a North American tour in support of When We All Fall Asleep May 29th in San Francisco.