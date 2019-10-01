Billie Eilish: ‘I Thought Everyone Would Hate’ ‘Bad Guy,’ ‘When the Party’s Over’

Billie Eilish admitted to Howard Stern that she assumed fans would hate two of her biggest singles, the trap-pop hit “Bad Guy” and airy ballad “When the Party’s Over.” “I don’t know what people want anymore,” she said on The Howard Stern Show. “Because I thought that everyone would hate ‘Bad Guy’ and that everyone would hate ‘When the Party’s Over.’ I don’t know what to expect now.”

Eilish also told Stern she has mixed feelings about becoming famous at such a young age. “Because it happened when I was 13, there’s a part of me that feels I did miss being a teenager, like I didn’t get to be a [normal] teenager,” she said. “I get more and more grateful for it happening that young because I feel like, if it had happened later, people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age. If this hadn’t happened at that age, I would have been doing some reckless shit.”

The vocalist appeared with Finneas, her brother and songwriting-producing partner, on the show. Together, at Stern’s request, they improvised a jazzy piano ballad (with lyrics about sleep paralysis) and performed an acoustic version of “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

The latter song, along with “Bad Guy” and “When the Party’s Over,” appear on Eilish’s recent debut LP, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, along with the singles “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “Bury a Friend” and “Wish You Were Gay.”

Eilish and Finneas recently performed “Bad Guy” and “I Love You” on Saturday Night Live. The singer will promote her new album on the 2020 Where Do We Go? world arena tour, which kicks off March 9th in Miami, Florida.