Billie Eilish Performs ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Billie Eilish makes her Austin City Limits debut this Saturday, February 1st on PBS, and the show has shared her explosive performance of “You Should See Me in a Crown” with Rolling Stone.

In the clip, the teen pop star hypes up the crowd of mostly preteens and teens, who at times are screaming back the song even louder than Eilish sings is. At one point, the music stops and Eilish asks them to “scream as loud as you can,” and if you’ve ever wanted to witness just how much of a teen idol Billie Eilish has become, here’s your proof.

Eilish taped the full hour-long, 14-song set at Austin City Limits back on October 11th, between her two weekends of headlining the show’s annual ACL Fest. The set will feature tracks from Eilish’s acclaimed 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, as well as earlier cuts from her career. After airing on PBS, the broadcast will be made available on streaming starting February 2nd.

This year at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Eilish won big, taking home trophies in all four major categories: Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. She also won for Best Pop Vocal Album and was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.