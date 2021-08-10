Billie Eilish Tops Artist 500 Chart for First Time

As her sophomore album Happier Than Ever becomes her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, Billie Eilish tops the Artists 500 chart for her first time, too. All told, Eilish saw close to 132 million on-demand audio streams from July 30th through August 5th.

Fourteen of the 16 tracks off Happier Than Ever reached the RS 100, led by the title track at Number Three. All told, the album moved over 270,000 units in its first week — marking the fourth-biggest debut of 2021 so far.

Eilish ends a long run by Drake on the Artists 500 chart, as he falls to Number Two. At Number Three, Taylor Swift becomes the second artist to spend a milestone 50 cumulative weeks in the top five, after Drake. Doja Cat and Pop Smoke round out the top five.

Top Artists The week of July 30, 2021 1 Billie Eilish Song Streams 131.9M Song Streams 131.9M Top Song Happier Than Ever Weeks on Chart 191 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 115.6M Song Streams 115.6M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 338 Peak Position 1 3 Taylor Swift Song Streams 85.6M Song Streams 85.6M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 331 Peak Position 1 4 Doja Cat Song Streams 85.2M Song Streams 85.2M Top Song Kiss Me More Weeks on Chart 105 Peak Position 3 5 Pop Smoke Song Streams 77.3M Song Streams 77.3M Top Song For the Night Weeks on Chart 107 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

After releasing The House is Burning, which debuted in the top 10 of the RS 200, Isaiah Rashad reaches a new peak on the Artists 500 chart at Number 27. (His previous peak was Number 349.) Also reaching a new peak are the bachata group Aventura. Following a collaboration with Bad Bunny, they crack the top 200 of the chart for the first time at Number 152. ZZ Top and Breakthrough artist PinkPantheress also reach new peaks, at Numbers 264 and 328, respectively.

Additionally, three artists make their debuts on this week’s chart: Bleachers, at Number 442; Luis R. Conriquez at Number 460; and Limp Bizkit at Number 480.

See the full Artists 500 chart here.