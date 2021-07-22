Billie Eilish Announces ‘Happier Than Ever’ Los Angeles Concert Film

Billie Eilish has dropped the first teaser for a new concert film titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, out September 3rd on Disney+.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne and filmed onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, the movie features Eilish performing all the tracks from her new album Happier Than Ever in sequential order. The singer was joined by her brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.

The movie will also feature animated segments and interviews that pay tribute to Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” Eilish said in a statement. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Rodriguez added: “We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world-class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”