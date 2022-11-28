fbpixel
Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox to Perform at Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Prince William-founded environmental organization to award $1.2 million prize to five winners
Billie Eilish Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Finneas, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding are performing during the Earthshot Prize Ceremony, which will be taped in Boston on Friday, Dec. 2.

“The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth’s damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival,” Lennox said in a statement, per Billboard. “The objective of The Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a ‘Waste-Free World’ and ‘Reviving Our Oceans.’ I’m therefore honored to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission.”

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize works to “search, select, accelerate, award and scale the best and most ingenious solutions to repair and regenerate our planet, while simultaneously nurturing eco-innovators and their impact.”

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will attend the Friday event, which will be co-hosted by TV presenter Clara Amfo and actor/director Daniel Dae Kim. From the 15 finalists, the five winners of the $1.2 million award will be announced by presenters, including the Princess of Wales, Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, and Shaileen Woodley. The ceremony will also feature Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough.

The five goals of the Earthshot price are to protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate. By 2030, the organization seeks to ensure that “the natural world is growing — not shrinking — our planet.” Among its three focuses are protecting and managing natural carbon stores; restoring forests, wetlands, and other damaged ecosystems; and developing and scaling regenerative agriculture. The Earthshot ceremony will be available to stream in the U.S. on Dec. 5 beginning at 2 p.m. ET on PBS.org and the PBS app and 8 p.m. ET on the PBS YouTube channel.

