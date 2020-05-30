Billie Eilish Slams ‘All Lives Matter,’ White Privilege in George Floyd Essay

Billie Eilish penned a lengthy essay Saturday that supported Black Lives Matter, touched on white privilege and demanded justice for George Floyd.

“I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately,” the singer prefaced. “I have an enourmous [sic] platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it…But holy fucking shit I’m gonna just start talking.”

Eilish continued, “If I hear one more person say ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ one more fucking time I’m gonna lose my fucking mind. Will you shut the fuck uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup???? No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard.”

On Friday night, demonstrations protesting the death of Floyd were organized in dozens of cities across the nation, with some escalating into riots; in her statement Saturday, Eilish also subtly criticized President Donald Trump for calling the protestors “thugs,” as well as his support of armed groups seeking to reopen states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t? Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people?” she wrote. “Do you know why???? White. Fucking. Privilege.”

EIlish wrote in conclusion, “The slogan #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don’t. It’s calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don’t fucking matter!!!!! And they fucking do!!!!!”

Read Eilish’s full post below: