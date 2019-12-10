Watch Billie Eilish Team Up With Alicia Keys for ‘Ocean Eyes’ on ‘Corden’

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Billie Eilish performed a version of her song “Ocean Eyes” with Alicia Keys, who was filling in for James Corden as host. Keys swapped the host desk for a piano and the pair gave an intimate rendition of the tune.

In the clip, Keys and Eilish swap vocals as Keys plays piano, the lights dimmed to a cool blue. The camera circles the duo as they give an emotional performance, eventually combining their voices for the song’s conclusion.

Keys is one of several special hosts standing in for Corden this week on The Late Late Show. Harry Styles, Melissa McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Chance the Rapper and Jeff Goldblum will all be taking turns in the hosting chair during his absence. Keys’ episode featured Eilish and comedian Ali Wong, who appeared before an all-female in-studio audience.

Eilish recently released a music video for her track “Xanny,” which the singer also directed. The song comes off her hit album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Her first live album, created via Jack White’s Third Man Record, dropped last Friday.