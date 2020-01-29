 Billie Eilish to Perform at 92nd Academy Awards - Rolling Stone
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish to Perform at 92nd Academy Awards

Eilish was recently announced as the next James Bond theme singer

Billie Eilish perfroms live on stage at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios, in West Hollywood, Calif2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party, West Hollywood, USA - 23 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she'll be performing at the 92nd Oscars ceremony on February 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she’ll be performing at the 92nd Oscars ceremony on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast on ABC on at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, with the Red Carpet beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

It’s unknown what Eilish will be performing, but a singer for the ceremony’s In Memoriam tribute has yet to be formally announced. Eilish was recently tapped to record the theme for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, becoming the youngest person ever to record a theme for the franchise.

This past Sunday, Eilish became the youngest music artist in history, at age 18, to win all four major categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards, taking home Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her brother and collaborator Finneas took home awards for Producer of the Year, Non Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.

Last October, Eilish performed an hour-long set on Austin City Limits, in between two weekends of headlining sets at the program’s ACL Fest. The full performance will air on PBS this Saturday, February 1st, and will be available on streaming the following day.

