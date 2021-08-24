Watch the Trailer for Billie’s Eilish’s ‘A Love Letter to L.A.’

Billie Eilish just dropped the trailer for A Love Letter to L.A. — the visual counterpart to her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Happier Than Ever — which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, September 3rd.

“I definitely have fantasies about L.A. — a whole different world interwoven with my world,” the star says, via voiceover, in the clip. “It’s a concert film, but it’s also a story at the same time.”

When Eilish’s voice acknowledges the “beautiful version of old Hollywood” she hopes to portray, the image of her on screen transforms as if she were bopped by her fairy godmother’s wand to become a cartoon character that’s equal parts badass Billie and guileless Cinderella. The blinding headlights of a silver Porsche convertible flash and Billie screeches out of the parking lot of the storied Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. “I’ve never done anything like this,” she says, before adding that “we all have these idealized versions of ourselves in our head” and sharing that the project is about “a dream come true.”

The Disney+ original was directed by Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City) and Patrick Osborne, who won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2015. Per usual, Eilish will be accompanied in the film by her brother, collaborator, and albums’ producer, Finneas; the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic — conducted by Gustavo Dudamel — and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo — will also appear, and David Campbell will provide orchestral arrangements. Eilish will perform every song from Happier Than Ever, in order, during A Love Letter to L.A., which highlights a variety of local landmarks. The performances, in particular, occur on the city’s iconic Hollywood Bowl stage.

“It’s very timeless,” Eilish declares. But, from the looks of the trailer, it’s also edgy, hyper-modern, and cathartic as hell.