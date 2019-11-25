2019 AMAs: See Billie Eilish Perform ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’ Surrounded by Flames

Billie Eilish played a (literally) fiery version of “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” during her performance Sunday at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The singer started out seated, whispering the song’s oceanic intro as her brother/collaborator Finneas played piano. As the latter switched to bass guitar, Eilish jumped up and strutted around the stage against a background of flames, echoing the video for the track. Finally, the singer stared blankly into the camera as the stage was devoured by flames.

Earlier in the week, Eilish received her first six Grammy nominations, including nods in the “Big Four” categories: Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”) and Album of the Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?). Eilish’s debut LP is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Bad Guy” also scored a Best Pop Solo Performance.

The singer was similarly up for six American Music Awards: New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Bad Guy”), Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Album Pop/Rock, Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock and Favorite Artist Alternative Rock.

Eilish, who chatted with fellow AMAs performer Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue, recently revealed that she recorded a secret live album at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville. The singer also released her first post-When We All Fall Asleep single “Everything I Wanted,” a tribute to her brother and collaborator Finneas.