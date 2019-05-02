×
Rolling Stone
Billboard Music Awards 2019: Madonna, Maluma Perform Hologram-Enhanced ‘Medellin’

First time pop icon has performed new music live in more than four years

Maluma,Madonna. Maluma, left, and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019

Madonna (and her holograms) performed a wild "Medellin" featuring Maluma at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Madonna, and several of her hologram doppelgängers, performed a riveting “Medellín” with Maluma at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

With a giant X representing her forthcoming Madame X on display, “the legend herself” as host Kelly Clarkson described her in her introduction, Madonna appeared laying on the ground of the stage, flanked by greenery scenes behind her. Soon, she wasn’t the only Madonna on the stage, as various incarnations of her hologram self pranced and cha-cha’d around to the grooving tune. The performance included a lot of intriguing CGI to enhance the ever-evolving setting, which included rain and bursting blasts of color. She, Maluma and several dancers perfectly executed the choreography across the various stage setups and through the audience, punctuated by fireworks.

Last month, Madonna teamed with Colombian pop darling Maluma for new song, “Medellín” and also released its accompanying video. The track is slated to appear on her forthcoming album, Madame X, which will be released on June 14th. Maluma will also appear on another song on Madame X, titled “Bitch I’m Loca.”

