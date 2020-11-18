 Billboard's Women in Music Event: Dolly Parton, Cardi B to Be Honored - Rolling Stone
Dolly Parton, Cardi B, Dua Lipa to Be Honored at Billboard’s 2020 Women in Music Event

Jennifer Lopez, Chloe x Halle, and Jessie Reyez will also receive awards

Angie Martoccio

Dolly Parton, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa are among the artists to be honored at Billboard’s 2020 Women in Music event.

The 15th annual event will also present Jennifer Lopez, Chloe x Halle, and Jessie Reyez with awards. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, the event will stream live on December 10th at 8 pm E.T.

Parton will be honored with the Hitmaker Award, which recognizes a musician’s contributions toward impacting the culture, inspiring female songwriters, and writing just as many hits as her male counterparts. The Woman of the Year Award will be presented to Cardi B, while Lipa will receive the Powerhouse Award — given to a dominating global pop superstar whose music has had a positive impact in difficult times.

Lopez will be given the Icon Award, Chloe x Halle will receive the Rising Star Award Presented by Honda, and Reyez will be honored with the American Express Impact Award.

This year marks Taylor’s first year as host. Last summer, she released The Album, her third LP, which featured Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Erykah Badu, Big Sean, Future, and more. Elton John appeared in her self-directed video for “Lose Each Other,” released last month.

