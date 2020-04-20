Finneas, Stephen Marley Pay Tribute to Bill Withers in Livestream

Earlier this month, 11E1even Group hosted an all-star livestream in tribute to Bill Withers, who died on March 30th. The entire one-hour livestream, featuring performances from Finneas, Stephen Marley and more, is now available to view on YouTube.

Other performers who paid their respects to Withers included Nicki Bluhm, Marc Broussard, Oteil Burbridge, Alecia Chakor, Nigel Hall, Marcus King, Eric Krasno, Lawrence, Son Little, Ivan Neville, Suzanne Santo, David Shaw and Allen Stone, performing some of Withers’ most recognizable hits, including “Just the Two of Us,” “Lovely Day,” “Make a Smile for Me,” “I Can’t Write Left-Handed,” “Sweet Wanomi,” “I Don’t Know,” “In My Heart,” “Kissin’ My Love,” “Same Love That Made Me Laugh,” “She’s Lovel,” “I Wish You Well,” “Grandma’s Hands,” “Who Is He (And What Is He To You),” “Lean on Me,” “Hope She’ll Be Happier,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Use Me.”

All proceeds from the livestream went toward the Sweet Relief fund, benefiting musicians and other professionals in the music industry whose livelihoods are affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Together along with 11E1even Group’s other COVID-related livestreams, 11E1even has raised over $250,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for artists and other creative professionals.