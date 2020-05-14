Bill Murray Appears on ‘Ellen’ in a Panda Mask and ‘Kimmel’ in a Bathtub

Bill Murray is handling the COVID-19 pandemic — and the necessity of face masks — with a sense of humor.

The actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week wearing a giant panda mask at his breakfast table, saying it was out of respect for “President Cuomo,” a.k.a. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has urged everyone in his state to wear a mask outside.

“When I hear President Cuomo say [that] if I don’t wear a mask, I’m disrespecting you, I figure I should wear a mask,” Murray said. “I’m not so much worried about my own health, or whether I make it out, as I’ve already lived a full life. But there’s been a lot of people that would really like to go a little deeper in this century, and I don’t wanna mess it up for them.”

Murray was on the show to discuss the newest Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which features almost everyone from the original film’s cast. Later, Murray talked about his participation in Guy Fieri’s Nacho Average Challenge to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF).

On late-night, Murray called into Jimmy Kimmel Live! from a bathtub, where he was asked about his relationship with legendary basketball player (and Space Jam co-star) Michael Jordan, whose documentary series The Last Dance has become a popular quarantine watch for many audiences.

“We were up shooting at Arrowood, and we would just go play golf for an hour, play three or four holes of golf…That was a lot of fun,” he said.