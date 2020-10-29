Bill Callahan, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Wish You Were Gay’

Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy have dropped a rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay.”

The duo covered the When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? track with the help of the High Llamas’ Sean O’Hagan. “Baby, I don’t feel so good/Six words you never understood,” Callahan sings over sparse guitar. Billy joins for the chorus across swirling instrumentation: “I just wanna make you feel OK/But all you do is look the other way, mm.”

Last year, Eilish and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong discussed “Wish You Were Gay” during their conversation for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue. “Your music sounds like freedom to me,” Armstrong told her. “A song like ‘Wish You Were Gay’ is a rad song, and I think it saves lives.”

Callahan and Billy’s cover of “Wish You Were Gay” follows several renditions they’ve released together, including Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ 1967 protest song “Blackness of the Night,” Hank Williams Jr.’s “OD’d in Denver,” Dave Rich’s “I’ve Made Up My Mind,” and more.

In September, Callahan dropped his new LP Gold Record. Last year, Billy released I Made a Place, while O’Hagan released his second solo album, Radum Calls, Radum Calls.