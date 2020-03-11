Bikini Kill Reschedule March Tour Due to Coronavirus

Bikini Kill have announced that they’ll be rescheduling their March tour run due to concerns over coronavirus.

“We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense for us to go forward with any of the shows in the region,” the band wrote on Twitter. Bikini Kill urged fans to donate to the Interfaith Works Emergency Overnight Shelter as well, since their shows in Olympia were to benefit that charity. They plan to reschedule shows and offer refunds.

More than a decade after formally disbanding in 1997, Bikini Kill released their music to streaming services for the first time in 2018 and announced their first string of reunion shows last year, playing gigs in New York, Los Angeles and London in 2019. The group also headlined Riot Fest in Chicago this past September.

“I hope that for some people, it’s the gateway drug to feminism,” lead singer Kathleen Hanna told TIDAL. “I hope they listen to the music and have feelings that they’ve already felt reinforced. Like, ‘These things are happening to me and I don’t know why and I’m not alone.'”

Bikini Kill’s remaining tour schedule for 2020 resumes May 10th in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is currently booked all the way through October, with stops across the U.S., Canada and Europe.