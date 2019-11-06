Bikini Kill Is Going on Tour in 2020

Next year is primed to be a stressful mess no matter which way you slice it. The 2020 Election is coming, and we’re going to need to blow off steam. Lucky for us, Bikini Kill is going on tour this coming spring. Get ready for a respectful pit (girls to the front).

The band will kick off their tour on March 13th in Olympia, Washington with a special Interfaith Benefit show. Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter is a shelter/homeless program that works specifically with women and LGBTQ adults in that area. After that, the band will remain on the road through a Milwaukee gig on May 24th. Tickets go on sale November 8th.

The pioneering Riot Grrrl band reunited and briefly toured in 2019 for the first time since 1997 after releasing their catalogue on streaming in 2018. “I hope that for some people, it’s the gateway drug to feminism,” lead singer Kathleen Hanna told TIDAL of their music after going on streaming. “I hope they listen to the music and have feelings that they’ve already felt reinforced. Like, ‘These things are happening to me and I don’t know why and I’m not alone.’”

In 2018, Hanna also launched a new T-shirt line called Tees4Togo, featuring artists like Joan Jett, Carrie Brownstein, Chuck D and Grimes. All the proceeds from sales go to the non-profit organization Peace Sisters, which helps send young girls to school in the West African nation of Togo.

Bikini Kill Tour Dates

March 13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater & *Benefit For Interfaith Works*

March 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

March 19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

March 23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

May 16 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

May 18 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus

May 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater