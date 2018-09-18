Bikini Kill Release Entire Discography on Streaming Services

Nineties riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill uploaded their entire catalog on streaming services on Tuesday morning. Now available for stream on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes landmark releases from 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now to 1998’s The Singles, which features production, guitar and vocals from Joan Jett.

In an interview with Tidal, Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna said the band decided, especially in light of the #MeToo movement and the Trump administration’s increasingly oppressive policies, it was high time for their music to become more accessible to younger generations. “You just want to have more people know about your work,” said Hanna. “I just don’t think it’s right that everybody can’t have access to it… I don’t want people to listen to the crappy third-rate version on somebody’s YouTube video.”

Formed in Olympia, Washington in 1990, Bikini Kill helped jumpstart the riot grrrl movement, which championed feminist values in punk and hardcore — genres that were overwhelmingly dominated by men. Hanna described playing under constant threats — and many attempts — of violence by male show-goers. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to get killed,’” professed Hanna. “I can’t do this anymore.” Bikini Kill disbanded in 1997 and have announced no plans to perform and record again.

“Bikini Kill was a really intense, amazing band to be in and I’m happy that the music is going to be available to more people,” said Hanna. “I hope that for some people, it’s the gateway drug to feminism. I hope they listen to the music and have feelings that they’ve already felt reinforced.”