Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour

After spiking tour dates in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bikini Kill announced a rescheduled slate of shows across the U.S. and Europe for 2022.

The tour will launch April 29th, 2022 in Los Angeles and wrap September 17th in Redmond, Washington. Bikini Kill was set to embark on a North American tour last March, but those dates were moved to 2021 when Covid-19 started spreading across the country, then, eventually, delayed again. The 2022 run will also boast added shows in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, El Paso, Tucson, and Seattle.

“We have moved all of our tour dates to 2022 to ensure our fans, our crew, venues’ staff, and the band’s safety,” Bikini Kill said in a statement. “We know many of you have had your shows rescheduled more than once and appreciate your patience and flexibility.” Fans with tickets to canceled dates should contact the venue in question for refund information.

Bikini Kill, who reunited in 2019 for a run of shows, also announced a 25th-anniversary edition of their album Reject All American, with a 500-copy blue vinyl limited-edition available May 7th via Bandcamp.

Bikini Kill’s music was recently featured in the Netflix movie Moxie — directed by and starring Amy Poehler — which tells the tale of an aspiring Riot Grrrl. “I love that kids may get turned onto Bikini Kill and other feminist bands through the movie,” lead singer Kathleen Hanna told Rolling Stone. “Hopefully, some kids will be like ‘This sucks,’ and write their own songs.”

Bikini Kill Tour Dates

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 2 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

May 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ TBD

May 5 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)

May 7 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside)

May 8 – Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside)

May 27 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

May 28 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

May 29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

May 31 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 5 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv *SOLD OUT*

June 6 – Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

June 8 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

June 10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique

June 12 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow

June 13 – London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

June 23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

June 24 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

June 25 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

June 27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

June 28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

June 30 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

July 1 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

July 3 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

July 8 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

July 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

July 15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 16 – So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington

July 18 – Montreal, QB @ M Telus

July 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

July 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

July 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

July 23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

August 7 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

August 8 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

September 8 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 11 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

September 12 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

September 15 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria

September 17 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park*