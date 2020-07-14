 Bikini Kill Detail Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Could the CIA Have Planted Hair-Metal Propaganda During the Cold War? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Bikini Kill Reschedule North American Tour for 2021

Band’s first major trek since 1997 was previously postponed due to COVID-19

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bikini Kill @ The Hollywood Palladium

Bikini Kill have revealed a new run of 2021 tour dates after previously postponing their 2020 trek due to COVID-19.

Debi Del Grande*

Bikini Kill have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 tour, which was previously postponed due to COVID-19.

The trek was supposed to kick off in March — right as the pandemic was taking hold in the United States — with a pair of hometown shows in Olympia, Washington. In 2021, the band will still launch the tour there, with shows at the Capitol Theater September 2nd and 3rd. The trek will then stretch through the fall, wrapping November 20th at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama.

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, although refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

Prior to the North American run, Bikini Kill will embark on a European tour in May 2021. That trek will include new shows in Brussels, Paris, Glasgow and London, tickets for which go on sale Thursday, July 16th at 10 a.m. local time. Bikini Kill is also set to play Burger Records’ Burger Boogaloo festival, July 10th, 2021 in Oakland.

Bikini Kill reunited for a short tour in 2019, marking their first shows together since splitting in 1997. The touring band boasts the original line-up of Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail and Kathi Wilcox, with Erica Dawn Lyle providing additional guitar.

In This Article: Bikini Kill

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.