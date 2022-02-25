Big Time Rush Goes Full Love Doctor Infomercial in ‘Not Giving You Up’ Video

The Big Time Rush boys are back. In the video for “Not Giving You Up,” which Rolling Stone is premiering, Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega, and James Maslow are giving love advice via their “totally legit business” Big Time Relationship Services.

“Everyone agreed that we wanted to make a funny video that tied in with the story of the song. We ended up filming a Nineties infomercial to go along with the theme,” Henderson tells Rolling Stone. “We are so lucky to have the amazing Sydney Park as our lead. She really made the whole idea work!”

The video follows the group as they walk a woman through the steps of being ready for a relationship. The making of the single “started as a joke,” says Schmidt. “We were mimicking the bass line with random sounds and realized it was perfect,” he explains.

The new single and its silly, choreography-filled video comes just ahead of their 41-stop Forever Tour. “We’ve all talked about getting together over the years, but the timing just wasn’t right. At the end of 2019, we finally started to make plans for a comeback,” says Maslow. “Then of course we had to make a lot of adjustments because of everything going on in the world. The silver lining of it all was that we got to spend a lot more time working on music and planning our inevitable return.”

The band — which marked their start in 2010 with their accompanying Nickelodeon show — made their return with “Call It Like I See It” late last year. For the group, it was being able to be in the driver’s seat that prompted their ultimate return. “I think something that the guys and I were collectively attracted to in the very beginning was a chance to create and control all aspects of the band,” says Henderson. “Everything you see here is a collective effort and this is a project we are all very passionate about. I think our work ethic and love we have for fans speaks to the success and longevity of Big Time Rush.”