Big Time Rush Are Low-Key, Silly Models in ‘Fall’ Video

Smile for the camera, guys! On Friday, Big Time Rush released the music video for their new song “Fall” ahead of their upcoming tour.

The Aaron Gatewood-directed video laces clips of the group — comprising Kendal Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega — posing for photos during multiple shoots with videos of them singing into a fish lens camera.

It’s a laidback video for some laidback guys. Midway through the video, the guys try to hold a bird who got close to them before it flew away.

“I’ve never seen a bird do that,” says Logan. “It was up there because it couldn’t fly,” responds Pena Vega. “It’s fine. It’s fine! I love birds. I love to protect the birds. It was a weird thing, OK?” adds Pena Vega.

The credits of the video show behind-the-scenes clips of their interactions, including Henderson singing one of the group’s most famous tracks over piano, and the guys playing rock-paper-scissors. (Oh, and they credit the bird that flew away as a stunt bird named Snowflake, before ending the video with “This film is dedicated to our fallen Snowflake.”)

“On-set therapist,” the credits read. “Tequila.”

Big Time Rush is set to hit the road for a massive tour starting in Washington, D.C. and ending in Monterrey, México. For the tour dates, they’re being accompanied by Dixie D’Amelio and Spencer Sutherland.