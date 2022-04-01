 Big Thief Deliver Intimate Performance of 'Spud Infinity' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Big Thief Deliver Intimate Living Room Performance of ‘Spud Infinity’ on ‘Fallon’

Indie quartet will soon embark on an expansive world tour in support of their latest record

Big Thief brought their unique brand of indie-folk to The Tonight Show Thursday with a performance of the song “Spud Infinity” off the group’s expansive double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.

The pre-recorded segment was filmed inside a living room, the cozy setting serving as the perfect venue for the Brooklyn-based group to showcase the quirky-yet-sentimental track. Filled with references to everyday objects and playful rhymes, the song is an earnest meditation on mortality and the many mysteries of the universe. “When I say celestial/I mean extraterrestrial/I mean accepting the alien you’ve rejected in your own heart,” sings frontwoman Adrianne Lenker. “When I say heart, I mean finish/The last one there is a potato knish/Baking too long in the sun of Spud Infinity.”

In a recent Rolling Stone interview with the band, James Krivchenia recalled hearing “Big Spud” for the first time. “I heard it and I was like, “Adrianne, I’m crying right now,’’ he says. “She was like, “But I say ‘Garlic bread.’ You can’t say ‘garlic bread’ in a song.’”

Big Thief will kick off an expansive world tour in support of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You on April 12 in Ithaca, New York, with stops scheduled across North America, Europe and Oceania throughout 2022.

