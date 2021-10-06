 Big Thief Drop Autumnal 'Change,' Announce 2022 Tour - Rolling Stone
Curl Up in Your Cozy Socks for Big Thief’s Autumnal ‘Change’

Band also announces 2022 North American tour dates

Angie Martoccio

Big Thief continue their campfire-friendly sounds with “Change,” their latest single.

The track orbits around Adrianne Lenker’s lead vocals, ushered in by warm acoustic guitar: “Would you stare forever at the sun/Never watch the moon rising?”

“Change” follows “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” The former was cut using a cigarette lighter during a power outage while recording in Upstate New York. “I found Adrianne on the porch writing a new song, so I sat with her and we finished it together, with the rain falling from the gutters splashing over our guitars,” guitarist Buck Meek recalled. “Then we made pancakes and sausages and ate breakfast for dinner.”

Although they’ve yet to announce a new album, the band revealed a 2022 North American tour, which kicks off on April 12th in Ithaca, New York, following a trek overseas. They’ll make stops at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre (April 25th) and Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre (May 10th and 11th) before wrapping with a show at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Big Thief 2022 Tour Dates

4/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
4/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
4/18 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
4/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
4/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
4/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
4/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
4/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
4/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
4/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
4/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
4/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
5/2 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
5/3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
5/4 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
5/7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
5/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
5/12 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
5/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

