Watch Big Thief Perform ‘Shoulders’ on ‘Kimmel’

The song comes off their most recent album Two Hands

Big Thief stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Shoulders” on the late night show’s indoor stage. The track, which comes off the group’s recent album Two Hands, got an impassioned, moody performance with a stark background and little over-the-top production.

Last year Big Thief dropped two albums, Two Hands and U.F.O.F., within five months of each other. The band’s reasoning for releasing two albums in one year is that Two Hands is the “earth twin” to U.F.O.F.‘s “celestial twin.”

“I don’t think we’ve hit a point yet where we’ve had to make our rebellion record,”  singer Adrianne Lenker told Rolling Stone last year. “But in a way, all the music I make is dealing with that and pushing away from that. I do think this album is doing that, in the sense that we’re disregarding all of it. All the ideas. All the constructs. All the expectations that anybody might have. We’re just not thinking about them.” She added, “With each record, I feel like our sound has gotten more articulate.”

Big Thief are currently on tour in Europe and the U.K., and will head to Japan, Australia and New Zealand in May. The band is scheduled to perform at Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island on July 31st.

