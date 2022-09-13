Big Thief Set Extensive World Tour for 2023

Big Thief’s already expansive tour in support of its latest studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, has been expanded with the addition of dozens of dates throughout North America and Europe.

Following the completion of already scheduled shows in South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, the indie-folk band will return stateside to begin the North American leg. The portion of shows opens with a performance at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, on Jan. 31 and makes stops in Philadelphia, Tulsa, Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more. It wraps with a grand finale at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 2.

The Dragon tour picks back up on Apr. 5 in Gateshead, UK. During the European leg, Big Thief will perform at venues in Manchester, London, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Madrid, and more before concluding in Lisbon on Apr. 29.

General sale for the newly added tour dates begins on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The hefty trek on the road finds Big Thief performing at some of the biggest venues of their career, an achievement that matches the volume of music they’ve created and shared over the last few years while cultivating a stronger connection with their audience.

“I’ve been getting notes that the music has been helping people love and accept themselves in dark times, and to me, that right there is what I want to do,” Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I don’t want to get to a certain level in my career or be seen as this or that. I just want people to come back to themselves and be able to accept, love or forgive themselves more fully. I want my music to be a guide to people to get back closer to themselves — not to me.”

Big Thief Tour Dates

Jan. 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Feb. 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Feb. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

Feb. 9 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

Feb. 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Feb. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Feb. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

Feb. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Feb. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Feb. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

Feb. 21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

Feb. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Feb. 25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Apr. 5 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

Apr. 6 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Apr. 7 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Apr. 8 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

Apr. 11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

Apr. 15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Apr. 16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Apr. 18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Apr. 22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Apr. 23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Apr. 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Apr. 27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Apr. 28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Apr. 29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV