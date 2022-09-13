Big Thief Set Extensive World Tour for 2023
Big Thief’s already expansive tour in support of its latest studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, has been expanded with the addition of dozens of dates throughout North America and Europe.
Following the completion of already scheduled shows in South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, the indie-folk band will return stateside to begin the North American leg. The portion of shows opens with a performance at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, on Jan. 31 and makes stops in Philadelphia, Tulsa, Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, and more. It wraps with a grand finale at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 2.
The Dragon tour picks back up on Apr. 5 in Gateshead, UK. During the European leg, Big Thief will perform at venues in Manchester, London, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Madrid, and more before concluding in Lisbon on Apr. 29.
General sale for the newly added tour dates begins on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.
The hefty trek on the road finds Big Thief performing at some of the biggest venues of their career, an achievement that matches the volume of music they’ve created and shared over the last few years while cultivating a stronger connection with their audience.
“I’ve been getting notes that the music has been helping people love and accept themselves in dark times, and to me, that right there is what I want to do,” Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I don’t want to get to a certain level in my career or be seen as this or that. I just want people to come back to themselves and be able to accept, love or forgive themselves more fully. I want my music to be a guide to people to get back closer to themselves — not to me.”
Big Thief Tour Dates
Jan. 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Feb. 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Feb. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
Feb. 9 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
Feb. 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Feb. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Feb. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
Feb. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Feb. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Feb. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
Feb. 21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
Feb. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Feb. 25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
March 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Apr. 5 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
Apr. 6 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Apr. 7 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Apr. 8 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
Apr. 11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Apr. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
Apr. 15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Apr. 16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Apr. 18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Apr. 22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Apr. 23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Apr. 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Apr. 27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Apr. 28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Apr. 29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV