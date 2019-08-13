Big Thief Drop New Single ‘Not,’ Detail Second 2019 LP ‘Two Hands’

A mere three months after the release of their critically-acclaimed album U.F.O.F., Big Thief have announced a second LP for 2019. Two Hands will be released on October 11th via 4AD and its led by the scorching single “Not.”
Recorded 30 miles outside El Paso at Sonic Ranch Studio — surrounded by 3,000 acres of pecan orchards — the Brooklyn band called Two Hands “the earth twin” to its sister record U.F.O.F., known as “the celestial twin” (that LP was recorded in a cabin in the woods of Washington State). The new album was recorded live with almost no overdubs, giving it a raw desert feel.
“Two Hands has the songs that I’m the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old,” singer Adrianne Lenker said in a statement. “Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”
A limited edition version of the record, pressed in peach-colored vinyl, is available for pre-order.
Two Hands Tracklist:
1. “Rock And Sing”
2. “Forgotten Eyes”
3. “The Toy”
4. “Two Hands”
5. “Those Girls”
6. “Shoulders”
7. “Not”
8. “Wolf”
9. “Replaced”
10. “Cut My Hair”
Big Thief Tour Dates
8/14 — Saint-malo, FR @ Route du Rock
8/16 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
8/17 — Wales, UK @Green Man Festival
8/19 — London, UK @ Bush Hall
10/9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/11 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/12 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/13 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
10/15 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/17 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/19 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/24 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/29 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/2 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
11/4 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
11/5 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/7 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/8 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
11/9 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/10 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club