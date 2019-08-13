Big Thief Drop New Single ‘Not,’ Detail Second 2019 LP ‘Two Hands’

A mere three months after the release of their critically-acclaimed album U.F.O.F., Big Thief have announced a second LP for 2019. Two Hands will be released on October 11th via 4AD and its led by the scorching single “Not.”

Recorded 30 miles outside El Paso at Sonic Ranch Studio — surrounded by 3,000 acres of pecan orchards — the Brooklyn band called Two Hands “the earth twin” to its sister record U.F.O.F., known as “the celestial twin” (that LP was recorded in a cabin in the woods of Washington State). The new album was recorded live with almost no overdubs, giving it a raw desert feel.

“Two Hands has the songs that I’m the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old,” singer Adrianne Lenker said in a statement. “Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

A limited edition version of the record, pressed in peach-colored vinyl, is available for pre-order.

Two Hands Tracklist:

1. “Rock And Sing”

2. “Forgotten Eyes”

3. “The Toy”

4. “Two Hands”

5. “Those Girls”

6. “Shoulders”

7. “Not”

8. “Wolf”

9. “Replaced”

10. “Cut My Hair”

Big Thief Tour Dates

8/14 — Saint-malo, FR @ Route du Rock

8/16 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/17 — Wales, UK @Green Man Festival

8/19 — London, UK @ Bush Hall

10/9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/13 — Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/15 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/17 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/19 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/29 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/30 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/2 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/4 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/5 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/7 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/8 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/9 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club