Hear Big Thief’s Folksy New Single ‘Cattails’ From Upcoming Album ‘U.F.O.F.’

Indie rockers Big Thief have released “Cattails,” the second single off their upcoming album U.F.O.F.

“Cattails,” a twinkling folk-inspired track, follows the churning lead single “UFOF” and showcases the band’s finger-picking inspirations and yearning songwriting.

Lead singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker said of the song’s recording in a statement, “‘Cattails’ came about while we were at the studio in Washington in the pine forest. Writing it was just one of those electric multicolored waves of connectivity just sweeping through my body. I stayed up late finishing the song and the next morning was stomping around playing it over and over again. We thought why not just record it, so James [Krivchenia, the band’s drummer] sat at the drums and we practiced and by the time we’d finished practicing, Dom Monks – our engineer – had already sneakily set up mics and recorded it.”

“It was beautiful that he’d captured it right away,” she continued, “because when James and I were playing it felt like a little portal in the fabric had opened and we were just flying. Listening back to it makes me cry sometimes.”

U.F.O.F. arrives May 3rd on 4AD. The album follows the group’s breakout 2017 LP Capacity.