Big Thief Invites Students and Teachers to Soundchecks on Tour

Big Thief wants to share the gift of music with students. On Thursday, the group invited educators to reach out to the band so students can watch the group perform — and interact with the folk-rock group — during soundchecks at their upcoming 2023 tour.

“Big Thief is looking to bring an educational component to the touring process by offering open invitations for teachers to bring their students to our soundcheck,” the group wrote on Instagram. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!”

The Adrianne Lenker-fronted group asked teachers to reach out to an email to see how “we can organize this so that it is of most benefit to your students.”

The band is set to head on their U.S. tour at the end of the month in promotion of album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which was released last December. (The LP featured songs like “Change,” “Certainty,” and “Simulation Swarm.”)

“The entire stage had a campfire or living room feel, and it emphasized how telepathic these four musicians are,” read a Rolling Stone Australia review of the group’s live show. “While their set leaned inwards to their softer folk songs, the foursome not cutting loose as much as some might have hoped, the rest of the band were given ample moments to individually deliver.”

See the band’s 2023 tour dates below:

Jan. 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Feb. 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Feb. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

Feb. 9 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

Feb. 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Feb. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Feb. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

Feb. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Feb. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Feb. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

Feb. 21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

Feb. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Feb. 25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Mar. 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall