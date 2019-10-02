Hear Big Thief’s Caring New Song ‘Forgotten Eyes’

Big Thief have released their second — and final — pre-release single from their second album this year, Two Hands, out October 11th.

The song, called “Forgotten Eyes,” offers up the band’s trademark introspection and raw lyrics, reminding us to care for those around us: “Forgotten eyes are the ones which we lose/Forgotten hands are the ones which we choose…The wound has no direction/Everybody needs a home and deserves protection.”

Two Hands follows up Big Thief’s May release, U.F.O.F, and lead singer/songwriter Adrianne Lenker described the two as interconnected.

“U.F.O.F. is meant to be more focused on the immeasurable, sort of suspended ethereal playing with textures and colors and layering in the production, staring out into the abyss,” she told Stereogum. “And Two Hands is more the micro, zooming into the blood and tissue and guts of being a human, the raw, bare, naked bones, not much layering, capturing just our performances in the room, just very dry, no reverbs, just skin and flesh and human, finite, physical. But I think each of them contains parts of the others.”

Big Thief embark on a North American tour next week, playing shows across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in Columbus, Ohio, on November 11th.