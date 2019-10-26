Watch Big Thief Perform Three Songs From New LP on ‘CBS This Morning’

Before embarking on their world tour, Big Thief stopped by CBS This Morning to perform three songs from their latest album Two Hands.

The Brooklyn-based indie folk band’s Saturday Sessions set included a haunting rendition of “Not,” as well as the wandering “Forgotten Eyes” and delicate title track “Two Hands.” Earlier this month, Big Thief delivered a rock-driven version of “Two Hands” and “Not” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Alongside Two Hands, Big Thief released their sophomore album U.F.O.F. in May. Their latest LP marks their third album in three years.

Big Thief’s reasoning for releasing two albums in one year is that Two Hands is the “earth twin” to U.F.O.F.‘s “celestial twin.” And the band still has more creative areas they plan to tap into.

Big Thief singer Adrianne Lenker told Rolling Stone she’s been craving “a period of input and learning.”

“I really want to get into other forms of art, visual art, because I think it would be cool to have another language with which to excavate things,” she said.

She thinks the band hasn’t “hit a point yet where we’ve had to make our rebellion record.”

“But in a way, all the music I make is dealing with that and pushing away from that. I do think this album is doing that, in the sense that we’re disregarding all of it. All the ideas. All the constructs. All the expectations that anybody might have. We’re just not thinking about them,” she said.

Big Thief will continue their North American tour through November hitting Seattle, San Francisco and Philadelphia before heading to Europe in early 2020.