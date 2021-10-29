 Big Star Drummer Removes Ken Stringfellow From Gigs After Allegations - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The War on Drugs Invent Indie Yacht Rock
Home Music Music News

Big Star Drummer Removes Ken Stringfellow From Gigs After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“Ken has been removed from any participation in our upcoming performances that involved him,” Jody Stephens says of longtime collaborator

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Ken Stringfellow of The Posies performs at The 100 Club on April 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Maria Jefferis/Redferns)

Ken Stringfellow

Redferns

Big Star drummer Jody Stephens — who often collaborated with the Posies’ Ken Stringfellow on recent iterations of the power-pop legends — announced Friday he would no longer work with Stringfellow following a string of sexual misconduct allegations against the artist.

“I have read the NPR story and the accusations made by several women about Ken Stringfellow. I believe them,” Stephens said in a statement posted on social media. “The hurt and abuse experienced them is unimaginable. Ken has been removed from any participation in our upcoming performances that involved him.”

Stringfellow had been booked to participate in a series of “The Songs of Big Star” shows in the coming weeks. Stringfellow and his now-former Posies band mate Jon Auer have been members of sorts of Big Star for nearly 30 years, performing alongside Stephens and frontman Alex Chilton from the band’s reunion in 1993 to Chilton’s death in 2010. Since then, Stephens continued to play live with the Posies duo in celebration of Big Star’s music.

Stringfellow denied “these specific allegations” after several women accused him of sexual misconduct in an investigation by NPR’s Seattle affiliate KUOW. “I am a nonviolent person and I would never intentionally harm someone,” Stringfellow said. “Still, I am taking personal responsibility for the harm my behavior caused these women.”

Related Stories

The Posies' Ken Stringfellow Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'I Would Never Intentionally Harm Someone'
Jody Stephens, Mike Mills Talk Big Star's Legacy in 'Memphis Masters' Series

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

Posies co-founder Auer said he “left the Posies very quickly,” after hearing one of the women detail the allegations. “What she described to me was super disturbing, and it made my position immediately clear,” Auer said in an email to KUOW. “I confronted Ken about it on a phone call on Aug. 4, 2021, and canceled our upcoming shows, and flat-out told him that I wouldn’t be working with him anymore.”

Stephens added in his statement Friday, “I hope and pray that Ken truly recognizes and sincerely apologizes for the profound harm he has caused them and others. Taking responsibility for this abusive behavior and finding meaningful treatment are his only way forward for me.”

In This Article: Big Star, Ken Stringfellow

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.