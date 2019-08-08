×
See Big Sean Perform ‘Single Again’ While Speed Dating on ‘Fallon’

Rapper brings out roses and wine for performance of break-up song

Big Sean performed his latest song “Single Again” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, incorporating a “speed dating” scenario onstage.

The rapper came out dressed in a jacket with name tag on it, and during the performance he sat down at two rose-covered tables with prospective partners and chatted over a glass of wine. Later, Sean brought a rose up to the front of the stage and dropped it into an ever-growing pile of flowers, symbolizing all of his past loves.

“Single Again” was released in July and features guest vocals from Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean’s ex-girlfriend Jhene Aiko. Sean also released the single “Overtime,” his first solo new music since 2017’s I Decided. In 2018 he appeared on YG’s song “Big Bank” with Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz. This March, Big Sean performed at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, along with SZA, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Teyana Taylor and more.

