Big Sean Drops Nipsey Hussle Collaboration, ‘Deep Reverence’

Big Sean has released a collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle titled “Deep Reverence.” Sean announced the track when responding to a fan on Twitter Monday night.

How bout I drop it tonight?!!! The world needs to hear n feel Nipsey presence! 🌍🙏🏾 https://t.co/ADTYe1hwSC — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 25, 2020

“Deep Reverence” opens with a verse from Nipsey, describing his upbringing in a neighborhood run by the Crips: “I was birthed in a C-section/Hella cops and police presence, we got opps so we keep weapons.”

In his verse, Big Sean references Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death, admitting that he reached out to Kendrick Lamar — an artist he’s had rumored beef with — after hearing the news. “It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with,” Sean explains. “Lack of communication and wrong information/From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel.”

From there, he examines his struggles with faith, mortality and his mental health, and reveals that he and his former partner Jhene Aiko had had a miscarriage. The song ends with an interview snippet with Nipsey Hussle, where the rapper says that he wanted to collaborate with Sean and other Detroit rappers.

“Deep Reverence” will be featured on Sean’s upcoming album Detroit 2, out September 4th. He released the collaborative album Double or Nothing with Metro Boomin in 2017, and the solo album I Decided that same year.