Big Sean Details New Album ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean has announced the title of his upcoming studio album. Detroit 2, which does not yet have a release date, is due out via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam and follows 2017’s I Decided and his Double or Nothing collaborative album with Metro Boomin.

The rapper unveiled the news on Wednesday, which coincided with his 32nd birthday. In an accompanying trailer for his fifth solo album, Big Sean pays homage to his hometown of Detroit. “Detroit, to me is home. But I feel like it’s more than just a city, you know. It’s for real a mentality,” he says in the video. He also discusses how he revisited music from his youth while making the record, which was music that was “only popping in Detroit.” The visual features a montage of Detroit street scenes, restaurant shots, and him hanging with friends at home and in other locales as well as scenes from him working in the studio. Several brief music interludes are also featured throughout the trailer.

“Detroit the mixtape deserves a sequel…feels right,” Big Sean wrote on Twitter while sharing the news of Detroit 2. He dropped his Detroit mixtape in 2012. Last year, Big Sean released a number of singles, including “Overtime,” “Single Again” featuring his ex Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign and “Bezerk” with A$AP Ferg.