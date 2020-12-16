Big Sean, Jhené Aiko Pay Homage to Nineties Romance Films in ‘Body Language’ Video

Big Sean has released a new music video for “Body Language,” his Detroit 2 collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko.

Befitting the ultra smooth tune, the “Body Language” video is unabashedly steamy and very clever as Big Sean and Aiko transpose their real-life relationship into a medley of homages to classic Nineties romance films. The pair appear as the postal worker and salon employee Tupac and Janet Jackson play in Poetic Justice; Aiko sets fire to an ex’s car like Angela Bassett in Waiting to Exhale; and while Sean opens the video like the poet Larenz Tate plays in Love Jones, Aiko has the honor of recreating Nia Long’s famous cab conversation from that movie. Ty Dolla $ign makes scattered appearances throughout the clip but pops up most prominently at the end for a bachelor party inspired by The Best Man.

Big Sean released Detroit 2 in September and the album easily debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The record marks Sean’s fifth studio album and first since 2017’s Double or Nothing.