Watch Big Sean’s Surreal, Symbolic ‘Harder Than My Demons’ Video

Big Sean explores religious imagery in his video for “Harder Than My Demons,” a new track from his upcoming LP Detroit 2.

The clip follows a woman in a church, a boy outfitted with angel wings and a young man taking part in what appears to be a baptism. Throughout, the rapper stares down into the camera through ice, leaves and flower petals. “I gotta thank god, though / ‘Cause he got me workin’ harder than my demons,” he raps on the chorus.

Detroit 2 is a successor to Big Sean’s 2012 mixtape Detroit, which featured guest spots from Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, J. Cole, Tyga, Juicy J, Tyga, Royce da 5’9″ and King Chip.

The new album, out September 4th via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, follows a pair of 2017 LPs: I Decided and a collaborative record with Metro Boomin, Double or Nothing. It also features the previously issued “Deep Reverence” (featuring a posthumous spot from the late Nipsey Hussle) and recently teased “Don Life” (with Lil Wayne).

Big Sean announced Detroit 2 with a trailer that pays homage to his hometown. “Detroit, to me is home. But I feel like it’s more than just a city, you know. It’s for real a mentality,” he says in he clip, noting how he explored music from his youth while crafting the LP.