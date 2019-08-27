 Big Sean Premieres ‘Bezerk’ Featuring A$AP Ferg at the 2019 VMAs – Rolling Stone
Big Sean Premieres ‘Bezerk’ Featuring A$AP Ferg at the 2019 VMAs

Hit-Boy-produced song features Sean and Ferg going back-and-forth over a frenetic beat

Big Sean and A$AP FergMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019

Big Sean and A$AP Ferg perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

After a lengthy hiatus, Big Sean continued his return to the spotlight at the 2019 Video Music Awards. Flanked by artists spray painting the phrase “Detroit 2 Harlem” on white jumpsuits, the Detroit rapper launched into his recently released single “Bezerk,” alongside A$AP Ferg, off his upcoming fifth studio album. Over a booming Hit-Boy beat, Sean and Ferg flowed in and out of each other’s verses, acting as each other’s hypemen onstage.

“We did it on the spot, studio with Hit-Boy,” Sean told MTV News. “That’s what collabs is all about. When you got that energy, going back and forth.”

In late July, Sean released the bar-heavy “Overtime” and the Jhene Aiko- and Ty Dolla Sign-featuring “Single Again.” During an interview with Billboard, Sean discussed the goal for his next project and the importance of shining a light on mental health issues in his music. “I just want to convey where I’m at. I don’t want to talk over people’s heads,” Sean said. “I want to communicate the things I learned along the way. For instance, ‘Single Again.’ I haven’t really heard a rap song about being single that wasn’t like, ‘I don’t fuck with you’ or, ‘Baby, I want you back.’ I never heard a rap song that was kind of embracing like, ‘I’m fucked up. Maybe I realized that it’s on me and I need to work on myself a little bit.’

