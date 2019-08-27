Big Sean, A$AP Ferg Team for Wild New Song ‘Bezerk’

Big Sean exchanges wild boasts and rhythmically dense punchlines with A$AP Ferg on his new song “Bezerk.”

The duo seamlessly trade off lines throughout the track over producer Hit-Boy’s throbbing sub-bass and airy keys. At times, they even finish each other’s rhymes: “My diamonds shining like the ball that drop on New Year’s Eve,” Ferg notes, with Sean adding, “And she countdown to the D, she be like 5-4-3.” Elsewhere, the rappers reference demons, Echinacea, carb diets and shopping at Whole Foods.

Hours after issuing the single, Big Sean and A$AP Ferg debuted “Bezerk” onstage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. They performed alongside artists spray-painting the phrase “Detroit 2 Harlem” on the white jumpsuits of their backing dancers.

“Bezerk” previews Big Sean’s upcoming, as-yet-unannounced fifth solo LP, which follows a pair of 2017 albums: solo project I Decided and his collaborative record with producer Metro Boomin, Double or Nothing. The rapper recently issued a pair of new tracks, “Single Again” (featuring Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign) and freestyle “Overtime.”

A$AP Ferg recently announced a headlining North American fall tour in support of his upcoming EP Floor Seats. The 33-date “Yedi Tour” kicks off November 7th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.